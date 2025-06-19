5 Possible finishes for John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

John Cena and CM Punk will rekindle their historic rivalry at WWE's Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The GOAT won his record-setting 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41 after cheating to defeat Cody Rhodes.

Punk heavily criticized both The Rock and Cena for their heel turns before The Showcase of the Immortals. Every time he's tried to pivot to a title match, however, someone else has stood in his way.

The Best in the World battled both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins after both stars prevented him from pursuing a title. With his golden opportunity finally in sight, what will happen when the two heated rivals square off in Saudi Arabia?

The next five finishes are possible for the match between John Cena and CM Punk at Night of Champions. Several outcomes could set things up for SummerSlam.

#5. CM Punk cleanly defeats John Cena at Night of Champions

Since he’s finally getting his first title shot since being back for a year and a half, CM Punk could successfully defeat John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions.

He is a believable person to dethrone The GOAT, and it could ironically happen in a place Punk has previously refused to compete. Having Punk as the champion on SmackDown would also move him off the same brand as Jey Uso.

However, it would put him in direct conflict with Cody Rhodes. The two have teased a clash several times. Punk winning could also set up a rematch at SummerSlam.

#4. John Cena cheats to retain the Undisputed WWE title

One likely finish when John Cena defends his title against CM Punk at Night of Champions involves how he has won each of his title matches. Cena has routinely cheated when there's a break in the action during the match.

The referee has either been knocked out or missed something, and Cena takes advantage to hit a low blow or blast his opponent with the title belt.

The 17-time champ could do this yet again at Night of Champions to retain his title. This would give Punk grounds for a rematch on a bigger stage, such as SummerSlam, since this must be more than a one-match feud.

#3. Seth Rollins repeats history and makes it a triple threat

John Cena is embarking on his retirement tour, and every opponent is someone from his past. He famously fought Seth Rollins when the latter was part of the Authority.

To revisit that history, The Architect could interrupt Night of Champions' likely main event and make history repeat itself by turning it into a triple threat. This would also turn it into a no-disqualification match.

Cena could cheat like he's done before, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could legally interfere. The possibilities here would be endless, and Triple H has favored overbooked finishes for Cena's title contest.

Punk could be left out of the finish with Cena pinning Rollins. The Best in the World could then claim Cena didn't beat him, extending their feud to SummerSlam.

#2. CM Punk cheats to beat Cena at Night of Champions

As mentioned previously, John Cena has utilized less-than-honorable tactics to both win and retain the title. CM Punk could steal a page from the new John Cena's book and hit him with a low blow to give him a taste of his own medicine.

The Voice of the Voiceless mentioned how their roles have changed since their last feud. Punk now portrays the person who is trying to save WWE from the guy threatening to leave the company with the title.

However, Punk may still resort to one of Cena's recent tactics to save the title. As with most other finishes, this will likely cause Cena to whine that he was cheated out of the title. The Rock could then return and gift him a rematch in New Jersey.

#1. Seth Rollins cashes in after CM Punk wins

The main albatross looming over the Undisputed title match is Seth Rollins and his Money in the Bank briefcase. He hasn’t really taunted John Cena as much as case winners usually do, but he might be biding his time for the right moment at Night of Champions.

If Punk wins, Cena could attack him after the match, leaving The Best in the World extremely vulnerable. Rollins will be especially tempted to cash in on his hated rival.

For that reason, it shouldn’t be a shock if Seth Rollins successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk after the latter defeats the man who wants to ruin wrestling.

