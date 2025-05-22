Major WrestleMania plans cancelled - Reports

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, and the company often announces the event months in advance. According to a new report, next year's event won't take place in New Orleans.

Earlier this year, The Rock made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and revealed that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans on April 11 and 12, 2026. However, those plans have now reportedly been cancelled, and the show might not take place in New Orleans anymore.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, plans have changed, and the show will be moved from New Orleans. While a new location hasn't been announced, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation stated that the event will take place in the city another year, but not in 2026.

Moreover, UFC 318 is set to take place in New Orleans in July this year, as well as Money in the Bank 2026. More details are yet to be provided, but the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation made an official statement regarding WWE's status for next year:

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership, which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year."

WWE is yet to provide an official statement regarding the matter, and it will likely be addressed in the coming weeks.

WWE has previously hosted 2 WrestleManias in New Orleans in the same decade

In 2014, WrestleMania 30 took place in New Orleans, where Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, finished his story when he defeated Randy Orton and Batista in one night to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, that wasn't the only shocker as The Undertaker's undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar the same night.

Four years later, WWE ran WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. This time, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles prevailed in their title matches, and The Undertaker squashed John Cena in less than a few minutes. Asuka's undefeated streak also ended at the hands of Charlotte Flair during the show.

It'll be interesting to see how and where WWE relocates the biggest event of the year for 2026 in the coming months.

