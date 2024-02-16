Major WWE name asked for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns after heavy backlash from fans -Reports

The latest report sheds light on a Major WWE name who asked for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns to be booked after heavy backlash from fans.

The Rock returned to World Wrestling Entertainment during a recent episode of SmackDown. He seemingly took Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot, which received wide backlash from the WWE Universe as they wanted The American Nightmare to finish his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The backlash ultimately led to Cody Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. However, during the event, The Rock turned heel, slapping Rhodes after he talked about the Anoa'i Family.

According to the latest report by Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea to book a match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief was given by none other than Dwayne Johnson himself. The Great One gave the idea after looking at the negative reaction during the weekend after his appearance on SmackDown.

The report also mentioned that The People's Champ pitched that he should turn heel as the fans were already going to boo him.

NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton said he wants WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes to finish his story

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, basketball star Tyrese Haliburton said that he thinks Cody Rhodes should finish his story.

Haliburton added that he hopes to see Hollywood Rock back in World Wrestling Entertainment:

"I think so, we talk about it pretty regularly. Everybody comes to me for the updates, everybody wants to come to me. I'm a big WWE guy... I do want him to finish his story. I hope that we get Hollywood Rock back though. Can we get the theme song back though? The guitar, wear the leather vest, I need all of that man. Yeah, I need all of that back," Haliburton said.

Pat McAfee also believes the fans will get to see Hollywood Rock as The People's Champ has now turned heel. It remains to be seen what The Great One has planned for his character change.

What do you think about The Rock asking for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

