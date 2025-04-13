Major WWE rule change revealed - Reports

A massive WWE rule change has reportedly been revealed. The promotion is getting ready for WWE WrestleMania 41 next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania weekend is just around the corner, and the excitement for the biggest show of the year is off the charts. According to a new report from Fightful Select, a rule has reportedly been changed in the company.

The report noted that attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame used to be mandatory, but that no longer seems to be the case. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place following this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Triple H will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters will also be honored at the ceremony. The WrestleMania match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin will also be inducted as an Immortal Moment.

Former WWE writer claims he has been blacklisted from the Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that the company would never induct him into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo reacted to Eric Bischoff's comments. Bischoff claimed that Russo made positive contributions to the wrestling business but didn't think anyone would take the opportunity to induct him into the Hall of Fame. The veteran claimed that he would likely never be inducted and noted that he would rather give his honest take on today's product anyway.

"I'm so blacklisted and blackballed, and honestly, you don't think I sit back and see all my colleagues they use, like Eric Bischoff, [who] was just on Legends and Future [Greats]? You think I don't sit back and do that? Bro, that could be me. But then, I wouldn't be able to be me seven days a week, saying how I feel about the current product. And I wouldn't trade that in. That's not worth it for me,'' he said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Triple H currently serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see what The Game has to say during his induction speech at this year's Hall of Fame and if he has any surprises in store for fans during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

