Major WWE star signs new contract ahead of RAW - Reports

A major WWE star has reportedly signed a new contract with the company ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Quebec City, Canada.According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, a popular star has reached a new deal with the company ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Lola Vice has reportedly signed a new contract.Her contract was set to expire this summer, but she was able to reach a new deal with the company. The 27-year-old currently performs on NXT, but did compete in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, won by Stephanie Vaquer.Lola Vice has never won a title during her time with the promotion so far. She is also a former MMA star and performed for Bellator in the past. The popular star was initially signed by the promotion in 2022.Lola Vice claims former WWE star was jealous of herLola Vice suggested that former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler was jealous of her during their rivalry.Baszler accomplished a lot during her time in the company, but her contract was not renewed earlier this year. In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Vice complimented The Queen of Spades and admitted that she was inspired by her. However, she also suggested that Baszler held her back out of jealousy.&quot;I got inspiration from Shayna Baszler. She is someone I watched coming into this company. I watch her a lot. She was the most dominant NXT Women’s Champion we’ve had. I’ve studied her a lot. I brought her back to NXT to train for my fight against Natalya, It’s a shame she never let me be myself. I feel like she is jealous of me, and I have to prove a point to her,&quot; she said.Matthew @SoDopezX2LINKLola Vice gonna make WWE a lot of money in that AAA brand, I guarantee it.The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. Stephanie Vaquer is supposed to be challenging Naomi for the Women's World Championship at the PLE, but it was revealed that The Glow was not cleared for action ahead of tonight's RAW. She was scheduled to defend the title against IYO SKY, but the match was canceled. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Lola Vice moving forward.