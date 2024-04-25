Major WWE Superstar signs new multi-year deal - Report

A major name has no intentions of bidding farewell to WWE any time soon.

Despite retiring from in-ring competition in 2020 and closing the curtain on The Undertaker's in-ring career, Mark Calaway still gets the itch to return to the squared circle. While he has kept away from wrestling ever since, The Phenom has made sporadic appearances for the company.

Most recently, the man who formerly held an undefeated streak of 21-0 at WrestleMania made a cameo in the main event of the 40th edition of the extravaganza. He caught Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson off-guard and hit the latter with a Chokeslam before disappearing.

The phantom of WrestleMania delivered justice in the process, allowing Cody Rhodes to pin Roman Reigns 1-2-3 and become the Undisputed WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

Per PWInsider, The Undertaker has renewed his Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion. The negotiations were finalized around WrestleMania season.

Since retiring from in-ring competition, the WWE Hall of Famer has continued with his ventures revolving around wrestling, including the One Deadman Show. He has also delved into the world of podcasting with the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast.

The Undertaker on being part of WWE WrestleMania XL

The Undertaker spoke about his participation in the main event of WrestleMania XL between Cody Rhodes and his former dance partner on the grand stage, Roman Reigns.

On a recent episode of Six Feet Under, the Hall of Famer revealed that he no longer has the urge to sign up for one more match. Furthermore, he added that the nostalgic trip he felt in Philadelphia gave him some form of closure:

"It's been difficult the last couple of years, especially at 'Mania. Even going to a regular Premium Live Events... I've told you this, I leave... I would leave before the matches because I get so... to that point where I'm like, 'I need to be out there.' I was out there and I was out there my goodness, what a moment to have in such a great storyline. But yeah, man... it was like, 'I can close this book, man,'" The Undertaker said.

Also, while responding to where WWE is heading next year for WrestleMania 41, The Undertaker was taken aback immediately after seemingly spoiling the location reveal.