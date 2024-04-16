Undertaker shares heartbreaking story about WWE retirement

The Undertaker is one of WWE's biggest-ever names and one of the most legendary grapplers in the history of the business.

The Demon of Death Valley began winding his in-ring career down before he officially retired at WWE Survivor Series 2020, putting an end to his 33 years and 5 months in the squared circle.

Taker has made a few surprise appearances since then, most recently in the main event of WrestleMania XL as he took out The Rock with a Chokeslam ahead of Cody Rhodes capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Speaking to co-host Matt Lyda on his Six Feet Under podcast, Taker talked about how it was cool to be at WrestleMania 40, and how it was such a great feeling.

The 59-year-old added that this was amazing because he no longer had the pressure of doing one more match. The Dead Man paid homage to his legendary career and appreciated the nostalgia of it all, recalling how he previously left WWE PLEs before the matches began, and reiterated how WrestleMania 40 felt.

"It's been difficult the last couple of years, especially at 'Mania. Even going to a regular Premium Live Events... I've told you this, I leave... I would leave before the matches because I get so... to that point where I'm like, 'I need to be out there.' I was out there and I was out there my goodness, what a moment to have in such a great storyline. But yeah, man... it was like, 'I can close this book, man,'" The Undertaker said. [From 1:14:20 to 1:15:01]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Taker previously noted that he felt like he had to leave as recently as the 2024 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber events. He added that he might watch one or two matches, but not always, and by that point he had to leave because of "the itch," which he thinks he's over now.

Why WWE booked The Undertaker for WrestleMania 40 segment

In the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, there were rumors about major WWE names being booked for various segments or matches, from Steve Austin to Hulk Hogan.

Austin has had talks for WrestleMania appearances since his big return at WrestleMania 38 two years ago. The Undertaker recently revealed how quickly his appearance during Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns came about after a phone call from Triple H.

Furthermore, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Austin was scheduled to be in the spot Taker worked, where he took out The Rock during the WrestleMania Sunday main event. The report also revealed a very interesting reason why Stone Cold did not appear on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Austin shocked the wrestling world in 2022 when he defeated Kevin Owens in the impromptu No Holds Barred main event of WrestleMania 38, Night One. He then appeared on Night Two following Vince McMahon's surprise ring return, to deliver Stunners to Vince, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

Poll : Do you think Steve Austin would have been a better fit for the WrestleMania XL segment than The Undertaker? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback