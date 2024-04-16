15-time Champion reveals WWE WrestleMania appearance was a last-minute decision

A wrestling legend has revealed that his appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL came together at the last minute.

The Undertaker showed up during the main event of Night Two to create an incredible moment for wrestling fans. Cody Rhodes battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the night at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock appeared during the match and delivered a Rock Bottom to WWE legend John Cena. Then the lights went out and The Undertaker was in the middle of the ring. The Deadman planted The Final Boss with a Chokeslam, and Rhodes won the title moments later.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, the Hall of Famer shared that his appearance at this year's Show of Shows came together quickly. He revealed Triple H called him during the week and asked if he wanted to be a part of the main event.

"It happened pretty spontanteously. We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday that week. I think I got a call Tuesday from Triple H that said, 'Hey, a lot of things are going on. A lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be a part of it?' I was like, 'Look if it works and if I can be of help to it in any way. If I could be of help, fine, whatever you guys need. Just let me know," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Taker added that he didn't hear anything else until Thursday before getting texts from Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman later in the week. You can check out the new episode of the legend's podcast in the video below.

The Undertaker reveals his WWE dream opponent

The Undertaker recently revealed his dream opponent that he never got to square off against during his time in WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last year, The Deadman noted that he never got the chance to wrestle Andre the Giant. He said they were in the company at the same time, but at that point, Andre the Giant was slowing down and his health was on the decline.

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre.... That was always a dream..... No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and. his back and his knees and everything," he said. [From 06:09 - 06:32]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

The Undertaker's stunning appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL helped Cody Rhodes finally finish his story. It will be interesting to see if the legend makes any more appearances on WWE television this year.

