Potential Spoiler: Major Championship could not be defended at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE has set up quite an eventful match card for the Clash at the Castle premium live event emanating from Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

The show features hard-hitting matches for titles such as Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship, etc.

However, according to Xero News, WWE reportedly has no plans for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship to be defended at the premium live event.

As of recently, we've seen the United States Championship become more of a stable presence on Monday Night RAW ever since it came into the hands of The Almighty One.

The title seems to be becoming more of a staple for the show in recent times, with numerous defenses taking place for it on RAW.

#WWERaw All great challengers.Would love to have a match with ‘em all.Who’s gonna be the one to survive?Who does #AllMighty Nation wanna see me square up with?! All great challengers. Would love to have a match with ‘em all. Who’s gonna be the one to survive? Who does #AllMighty Nation wanna see me square up with?! #WWERaw https://t.co/NWYaJj3lrn

The two-time WWE Champion has been putting on hard-hitting matches consistently with every opponent he's faced recently. His US title defenses against AJ Styles and Ciampa were named to be one of the best matches of his career.

With many more challengers coming in line to take the United States Championship from Lashley, we can still expect to see more title defenses happen sooner rather than later.

We'll have to wait and see which opponent steps us next for the Almighty One's United States title.

Former WWE Champion thinks Bobby Lashley isn't a human

Bobby Lashley is one of the most impressive superstars on the current roster, boasting an incredible physique at the age of 46 while remaining at the top of his game in the company.

The Almighty One has cultivated quite a strict regimen for his mental and physical health over the years.

Former WWE Champion Big E was quite amused to learn an oddly imposing fact about how the current US Champion operates.

The New Day star found out during an interview on the Out of Character podcast that Bobby Lashley does not watch any TV, leading him to call his former rival as inhuman.

"See this further proves my theory that Bobby Lashley is indeed not a human being but he is some kind of a cyborg. Honestly look at the man, he might look younger than he did 15 years ago, it doesn't make any sense... and when that man hits you he it's 'like this is not a human, this is some other kind of organism that I'm not familiar with', but that makes sense. You see? I mean, well, robots don't need to watch television now. They don't need pleasure and entertainment, It all all adds up," said Big E. [From 3:54 to 4:26]

Do you think Bobby Lashley should defend the United States Championship at Clash at the Castle? Sounds off in the comments section below.

