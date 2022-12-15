Mandy Rose was reportedly aware that "premium content" could affect her WWE contract

It appears that Mandy Rose knew what she might be getting into with WWE management regarding her third-party accounts.

Last night on WWE NXT, an "abrupt" decision was made to have Roxanne Perez defeat Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship well ahead of their scheduled match at New Year's Evil on January 10.

Less than 24 hours later, WWE shockingly decided to release Rose from her contract due to the content she had been posting on her FanTime page.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Rose reportedly told others in recent months that she was aware that this kind of content could get her in trouble with management. But it was apparent that she didn't think she would be released.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reports that Rose was "very much caught off guard" by her WWE release today.

Toxic Attraction responds to Mandy Rose's WWE release

With Mandy Rose's surprising release, this leaves her stablemates in Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, alone to fend for themselves in WWE NXT.

Dolin took to social media this afternoon after the news broke to express her sadness over Rose's release. Tweeting out:

"*Broken heart emoji* *wilted rose emoji*," Gigi Dolin wrote.

Jacy Jayne also took to social media to comment on Mandy's release. Tweeting out:

"*Seven broken heart emojis*," Jacy Jayne wrote.

Toxic Attraction are scheduled to challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match next week on the brand. The match will be part of tonight's NXT tapings as the company looks to get some content in the can before the holidays.

