Many fans reportedly left during WWE WrestleMania 37: Night 1 main event

On the first night of WWE WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair fought in a historic main event for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After a back-and-forth battle, Belair successfully defeated Banks to become the new champion.

Their WrestleMania clash received mostly positive reviews from critics. But surprisingly, a new report indicates that not all fans in attendance were looking forward to the bout.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestleTalk), lots of people left the stadium before and during the main event of WrestleMania 37: Night One:

“Several noted that a lot of people left on night one prior to the Banks vs. Belair main event. I wasn’t there and reports varied, but reports as the match started indicated the number was high, and it was very visible right on camera in the early part of the match.”

While the exact reason behind this report isn't clear, one could make the argument that the lack of hype heading into Banks vs. Belair might have affected fan interest.

Despite the buildup to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship contest receiving criticism, the match itself ended up being one of the best WrestleMania bouts of all time.

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 37: Night Two reportedly fared better in terms of fan interest

Roman Reigns with his entourage

On the second night of WWE WrestleMania 37, the triple threat Universal Championship contest between Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan ended the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE fans in attendance seemed relatively more interested in this match compared to night one's main event. The triple threat bout ended up being a critically-acclaimed affair, as Reigns retained his championship at the end of night two.

While both the men's and women's main events from WrestleMania 37 delivered in the ring, any truth to these rumors indicates that a lot of fans who left the stadium on night one missed their chances at witnessing a WrestleMania moment for the ages.

What are your thoughts on both main events from this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.