Many WWE stars have reportedly made plans post-exit 

Many stars have reportedly made plans for their future careers after their time in WWE comes to an end. The promotion is on the road to SummerSlam 2025 next weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, there are women already planning their exits from wrestling to join a premium fan subscription site. Meltzer noted that training to become a professional wrestler, building a fan base, and then the premium fan subscription site is a new path many female wrestlers are taking.&quot;One person in wrestling familiar with this noted to us that this will be the new path for many women who are attractive and will get more common, learn to wrestle, make it onto TV, build a fan base &amp; start the OnlyFans. There are women already planning their exits and others who know it’s there,&quot; wrote Meltzer. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]Melzer also noted that Mandy Rose has made much more on the platform than she could have earned as a WWE Superstar. He also said that Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, had also made a ton of money, which may have played a role in her decision to take a break from professional wrestling. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCora Jade was surprisingly released by WWE earlier this year and recently announced that she would be taking a break from professional wrestling to focus on her mental health.Cora Jade announces break from wrestling following WWE releaseFormer WWE Superstar Cora Jade recently shared that she was taking a break from professional wrestling.The former NXT star shared on social media that she had originally filmed a ten-minute video, but decided not to share it. The 24-year-old added that wrestling was no longer good for her mental health and would be taking the rest of the year off.&quot;I originally had a 10-minute-long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually I’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it, I once had will return if I don’t step away. I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you -Brie/Elayna.&quot;It will be fascinating to see if more WWE stars decide to join the platform once their time in the ring is finished.