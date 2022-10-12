Massive pitch involving Bray Wyatt and The Bloodline made for Survivor Series WarGames - Reports

An exciting pitch has reportedly been made for a Team Bray Wyatt vs. The Bloodline match at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

Bray Wyatt recently made his massive return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. Wyatt's comeback took the wrestling world by storm, and fans are incredibly excited about what the company has in store for him in the coming months.

Xero News is now reporting that a pitch was recently made for a huge multi-man match at Survivor Series WarGames. The potential bout will pit a stable led by Wyatt against Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

"Early talks A pitch has been made for Team Wyatt vs. Bloodline this year for Survivor Series," via Xero News.

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns were once arch-rivals

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns' rivalry goes way back to 2014. Interestingly, the duo's epic feud kicked off when they were part of their respective stables.

At Elimination Chamber 2014, The Wyatt Family took on The Shield in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The 23-minute battle ended up being an instant classic and is still dubbed by many as one of the finest multi-man matches.

Over the next few years, Wyatt and Reigns squared off on various occasions in singles contests. At SummerSlam 2020, Reigns made his big WWE return and destroyed The Fiend and Braun Strowman while doing so. At Payback 2020, Reigns defeated Wyatt and Strowman to win the Universal Championship, which is still secured on his shoulder.

Wyatt's Extreme Rules return featured appearances from various Firefly Fun House characters. The angle led to speculation that Wyatt might soon form his own faction on WWE TV.

The Wyatt Family was one of the most dominant stables of its time and helped Wyatt establish himself as a top heel in WWE. It remains to be seen if he ends up creating another group. If he does, will it manage to recreate the same magic that The Wyatt Family did? Only time will tell.

What do you make of this report? Are you excited about a possible Team Wyatt vs. The Bloodline match at Survivor Series WarGames?

