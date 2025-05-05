Massive rumor killer on WWE bringing back 4-time World Champion after 9 years 

A few hours ago, rumors began floating around about WWE bringing back a controversial star following the promotion's acquisition of AAA. However, those rumors surrounding Alberto Del Rio's signing have now been quashed.

During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, the global juggernaut made all the right noises by announcing that it was acquiring AAA. It soon gave way to rumors about several of the Mexican promotion's top stars, including Del Rio, possibly signing with WWE. A recent report even claimed that the multi-time champion was heading to the Stamford-based promotion, alongside many of AAA's major stars.

That said, the rumors have been quickly quashed by the insider, Corey Hays, of BodySlam. He recently tweeted that the rumors on the internet were false.

Del Rio had tons of success in the Stamford-based promotion during his first tenure from 2009 to 2014. Though he returned for a second stint in 2015, things didn't pan out favorably for him as he left the company again just a year later.

Though the new report suggests the global juggernaut hasn't offered any deal with Alberto Del Rio, there's still a chance he could show up in WWE after it officially acquires AAA later this year.

