Massive spoiler on Rey Fenix’s WWE debut on SmackDown - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 04, 2025 22:26 GMT
Rey Fenix in his first-ever WWE vignette
Rey Fenix in his first-ever WWE vignette (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

WWE will present one of its final SmackDown episodes on The Road to WrestleMania 41 in just a few hours. Several big happenings are planned for the blue brand's return to the United States, including the debut of Rey Fenix. Sources have just dropped major spoilers on what WWE has planned for the debut.

The Man of a Thousand Lives was surprisingly granted his AEW release one month ago after a controversial end to his run with Tony Khan's company and two months after his brother Penta debuted on RAW. Fenix teaser vignettes began airing in mid-March, and then WWE confirmed that the masked Superstar will debut on tonight's SmackDown, on the opposite brand from his brother.

Fenix is set to face Nathan Frazer in his first-ever World Wrestling Entertainment match on tonight's SmackDown from Chicago, according to WrestleVotes. Fenix vs. Frazer will also serve as the main roster TV debut for the current NXT Tag Team Champion.

Frazer and Axiom currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championship as Fraxiom, and tonight's debut could make for a good story if WWE ever goes with a championship feud between The Lucha Bros and Fraxiom.

SmackDown will mark Rey's first match since July 26, 2024, when he teamed with his brother and PAC for a DQ loss to Volador Jr., Mistico, and Mascara Dorada at CMLL Viernes Espectacular. His last AEW match was a Collision win over Tony Nese on July 20.

Frazer, who previously graduated from Seth Rollins' Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, lost a SmackDown dark match to Bronson Reed in December 2023. He has never worked RAW but lost to Akira Tozawa once on Main Event in 2023 and Bronson Reed twice.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
