Massive title match set to main event Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania - Reports

A massive title match is reportedly set to headline Night One of WrestleMania 39 tonight in Los Angeles.

The main event for Night One has been up in the air for the past month. Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as the first entrant in January but was able to go the distance to punch her ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After The Eradicator selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent, many fans assumed that would be the main event of Night One, but that will not be the case.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in tonight's main event at SoFi Stadium.

The storyline surrounding The Bloodline has captivated the WWE Universe and will now be the main event of both nights as Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns tomorrow night.

"Usos headline tonight vs. Zayn & Owens for all the reasons we talked about last night," reported Meltzer.

Sami Zayn on the possibility of main eventing WWE WrestleMania

Sami Zayn is more popular than he has ever been, and it is paying off with a main event at the biggest show of the year.

The former Bloodline member had his chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber in February, but it was not meant to be. He gave Roman Reigns everything he had in front of his hometown crowd, but it was not enough.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in an interview with BT Sport, Sami noted that it would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 that a tag title match would headline the show.

"It is insane because if you think about, if we do go on last, which, again, remains to be seen, but it would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 and it would be the first tag team title match of all time [to headline WrestleMania]. That's something," said Zayn. [From 1:02 – 1:17]

The Bloodline is under immense pressure at this year's WrestleMania. Only time will tell if the dominant group can retain their titles or if this weekend marks the beginning of the end for the faction.

