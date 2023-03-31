Sami Zayn addresses WWE WrestleMania 39 main event rumors

Sami Zayn has given his thoughts on the possibility that his match could headline the first night of WWE WrestleMania 39 on April 1.

Zayn will join forces with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. WWE has not announced whether the match will go on last, but many fans think it deserves to close the show.

In an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Zayn revealed that he still does not know if he is set to become a WrestleMania headliner:

"Well, I mean, that remains to be seen. I should [know], that's for sure, but I don't. We'll see." [0:35 – 0:48]

WWE has already confirmed that Austin Theory vs. John Cena will open the first night of WrestleMania 39. Realistically, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is the only other match that could headline Saturday's show ahead of the tag title bout.

Sami Zayn is potentially on the verge of WrestleMania history

In 1985, Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper in the WrestleMania 1 main event. Since then, WWE's biggest show of the year has never been headlined by a tag team match.

Sami Zayn also referenced the fact that the WWE Tag Team Championship has never been the last match on a WrestleMania card:

"It is insane because if you think about, if we do go on last, which, again, remains to be seen, but it would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 and it would be the first tag team title match of all time [to headline WrestleMania]. That's something." [1:02 – 1:17]

On Thursday, WWE announced the full match listings for both nights of WrestleMania 39. Seven matches have been confirmed for Saturday's event, while six matches are currently set to take place on Sunday.

