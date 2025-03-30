Massive update on Bill Goldberg’s WWE return match - Reports

WWE began teasing the return of Bill Goldberg several months back after a show of respect from Triple H. The WCW legend recently began training for his next high-profile match for the Stamford-based company to fuel fan and insider discussions. Sources have now provided updates on the 58-year-old's big comeback.

Da Man returned to WWE in 2016 ahead of his first match in 4,635 days - a Survivor Series squash over Brock Lesnar. Goldberg had two Universal Championship reigns, plus programs with The Undertaker, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. The Stamford-based promotion also inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2018 and celebrated his 25th wrestling anniversary in 2022. He appeared at Bad Blood last October for a near-brawl segment with Gunther, fueling rumors of a massive singles bout with The Ring General. The 58-year-old then announced weeks later that Triple H had granted his request for one more match.

The Ring General could be booked for another major program this summer. After Goldberg took to social media this weekend to announce that he has officially resumed in-ring training for his comeback, backstage sources have indicated that WWE's creative team and company officials remain intent on giving Da Man a proper send-off from in-ring action.

WWE actually covered Bill Goldberg's November podcast comments, but creative changes during WrestleMania 41 season have altered unrelated storyline plans. However, Goldberg's storyline was apparently not impacted, as PWInsider notes that he is still planned for a retirement bout. This is believed to be just one match and not any kind of tour.

Backstage sources note that PLE changes have not altered the potential timeline for Bill Goldberg's final storyline. The two-time Universal Champion is set to retire from in-ring action this summer, perhaps at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey.

Bill Goldberg training with World Champion fighter

Bill Goldberg announced his return to training this weekend, but he's been preparing in the ring for some time.

After wrapping a stem cell treatment for his shoulder in February, the former NFL player took three weeks off from the gym but then returned during the first week of March to train with World Champion Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison.

"Kill shot!" Bill Goldberg wrote with the video below.

Besides Harrison, Goldberg's team includes several familiar faces. The crew features the following names, based on who he tagged in a recent Instagram post: WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich, ROH World Trios Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich, boxer/fighter Tyrone Spong, and strength/mobility coach Jimmy House. He also tagged Black Diamond Martial Arts, an MMA-BJJ gym in Boerne, Texas, owned by Casey and Andrea Johnson.

