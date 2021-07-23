Massive update on CM Punk heading to AEW - Reports

The wrestling world has been in a frenzy ever since it was reported that CM Punk is in talks to return to professional wrestling. The former WWE Champion has been out of in-ring action for around seven years, but the wait to see him back inside the squared circle might soon be over.

Fightful Select reported that CM Punk had been in talks with AEW regarding an in-ring return. While there is no conclusive proof that Punk will be signing with AEW, some speculation has also suggested that he may be trying to leverage a deal and will return to WWE instead.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the backstage belief in WWE is that CM Punk has already signed with AEW. The report states that there is a high chance Punk is AEW bound as he has not denied these rumors till now.

"With Punk, a WWE source has said that internally the belief is that Punk has signed with AEW. There are a number of things going on behind-the-scenes that would indicate that, but nobody in AEW has confirmed it, and of course, they won’t until the decision is made for them to go public with something of that magnitude," noted Meltzer.

What could be next for CM Punk?

CM Punk could make an AEW appearance at the upcoming All Out event in Chicago. The report also stated that WWE had no interest in signing him lately. Even AEW said they would never do business with Punk once their deal fell apart two years back.

CM Punk could be a big acquisition for AEW as he would bring star power and help groom the young talent in Tony Khan's promotion. The former WWE Champion will likely get a deal where he has to make sporadic appearances and participate in a limited number of matches throughout the year.

Edited by Kartik Arry