Massive update on plans for John Cena vs Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam - Reports

There has been a major update regarding WWE's plans for John Cena versus Cody Rhodes tonight at SummerSlam 2025. The Undisputed WWE Championship match between the two stars is scheduled to be the main event of tonight's show.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the plans for the title match between Cena and Rhodes are being kept very quiet, much like the plans were for the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Gunther and CM Punk last night.

Fightful's report shared that there are several writers and producers who do not know what the direction for the Undisputed WWE Championship match will be later tonight at SummerSlam. It was also noted that John Cena will have nine dates remaining in his retirement tour following his title defense against Cody Rhodes.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had their final face-to-face meeting ahead of SummerSlam this past Friday night on SmackDown. Cena seemingly turned babyface during the segment and shared a beer with The American Nightmare in the ring.

Former WWE writer suggests John Cena could be betrayed at SummerSlam

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that John Cena could be betrayed at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran noted that The Rock has been absent from television for a while. He suggested that The Final Boss could betray Cena tonight and help Cody Rhodes become champion.

"When I think about that, my biggest issue with that is, bro, what sense does that make? I mean Cena hasn't done.. (...) If Cena has done something to cause Rock to do that. But Cena's been a straightaway heel the whole, entire time. So, what would make Rock do that? 'Oh, I wanted Cody all along.'" [From 24:45 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be fascinating to see if Rhodes can get the better of the 48-year-old tonight to regain the title.

