Massive update on rumored WWE plans for Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:23 GMT
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown (Photo credits: Flair's Instagram)

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair joined forces after several intriguing backstage interactions. The two stars are now all set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the wrestling promotion had originally planned on splitting up the two, potentially leading to a singles match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, but decided against it as they were doing great as a duo. However, a recent report from Fightful Select dismissed the claim, noting that there was no consideration to have the two former Women's Champions wrestle one another at the premium live event.

Both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are in pursuit of their first title since returning to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While The Queen has not won any gold since losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley two years ago at WrestleMania 39, Little Miss Bliss' last title triumph was winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka in 2022.

Wrestling veteran shares his take on the strange dynamic between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed he was unclear about the storyline featuring Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking about the duo with host Mac Davis on a recent episode of BroDown, the veteran raised a few questions about the on-screen dynamic between the two stars. He opined that the entire "We're not friends" storyline was very confusing.

"We go to Charlotte and Alexa for the 89th time. We're friends. We're not friends. I got a T-shirt that says, 'We're not friends,' but I want you to come out to the ring tonight so that you could help me because I helped you last week. What does this mean? What does any of this mean, man?" he questioned.
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match at WWE Evolution. It remains to be seen how the two fare when they wrestle the champions in a traditional tag team match this weekend.

