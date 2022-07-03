Planned match order for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 seemingly disclosed

Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank airing tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the planned match card has seemingly been disclosed.

The show has a packed card as fans look forward to some entertaining matches. Two superstars, one male and one female, will climb up the ladder tonight and retrieve the MITB briefcase, ensuring them a future title opportunity. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will put her title on the line against Carmella. Meanwhile, Belair's SmackDown counterpart Ronda Rousey will face Natalya.

The Usos and Street Profits will square off to determine the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Theory will also defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley tonight at the premium live event.

A few hours before the show, Fightful Select posted the reported match order for tonight in a new update, and it can be seen below. As always, the card is subject to change.

Women's Money in the Bank ladder match United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Potential reason for WWE Money in the Bank switching venues

Money in the Bank was initially supposed to air live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The promotion has been trying to have more stadium shows and has already sold out Clash at the Castle at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in the United Kingdom. WWE sold over 40,000 tickets to the event during the first week.

The Allegiant Stadium was set to welcome more than 25,000 members of the WWE Universe but reportedly sold less than 17,000 tickets in April. The company announced at the end of May that they will be moving Money in the Bank from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The current set-up has a capacity of just over 12,000 fans, less than half of the Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleTix

SAT JUL 02, 2022 – 4:30 PM

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas NV



Available Tickets => 100

Current Setup/Capacity => 12,088

Tickets Distributed => 11,988 (99.2%)



Mostly high priced "AXS Premium" tickets left.

WWE Money in the Bank
SAT JUL 02, 2022 – 4:30 PM
MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas NV
Available Tickets => 100
Current Setup/Capacity => 12,088
Tickets Distributed => 11,988 (99.2%)
Mostly high priced "AXS Premium" tickets left.

Although speculation over the shift in the venue is rife, WWE has certainly provided a match card that will undoubtedly entertain fans.

