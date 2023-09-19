Matt Riddle's status for WWE RAW following controversy - Reports

Matt Riddle found himself in the middle of a controversy once again two weeks back when he threw out some allegations. Differing accounts of what happened in the situation meant that things didn't really play out as first expected, and it seems that the star is being kept away from events now. Now, the star has missed yet another show.

Last week, after everything allegedly happened at the JFK airport, it was reported that internally, other wrestlers had been told about Matt Riddle, and the fact that he was not on RAW was because he was not medically cleared. It was not only RAW that he was being kept away from by the company. It was also reported that he was pulled from all the live events over the weekend.

There are currently investigations ongoing as to Riddle's allegations against the police officer, with no official report of an outcome yet.

Fans were waiting to see if the star would be brought back by the company this week on RAW. Given his storyline with Drew McIntyre, there were some expectations for the star to be on the red brand this week.

With that being said, Fightful Select reported that Matt Riddle was not on WWE RAW yet again tonight, meaning that he has missed another show.

A few more weeks should reveal the reality of the situation and if WWE wants to keep the star on the show.