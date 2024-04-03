Medical update on recently injured WWE star following forced match stoppage - Reports

The match between Oba Femi and Joe Gacy witnessed an unexpected halt during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

During the final moments of the match, Oba Femi executed the Snake Eyes maneuver on Gacy. However, the match was abruptly stopped when the referee approached Gacy and displayed the X symbol, typically signaling a legitimate injury.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Gacy’s injury scare was legitimate, with concerns revolving around a possible concussion. Fortunately, Gacy managed to walk back to the locker room without any help.

According to WWE sources, this incident disrupted the original plans, as, after the intended finish, Dijak and Josh Briggs were supposed to be part of a segment with Oba Femi. However, due to Gacy's injury, the segment had to be hastily moved backstage, with Gacy also filming a backstage segment where he assured that he was fine and requested a match against Shawn Spears at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi will defend his NXT North American Championship against Dijak and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. The highly anticipated event will be held on April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just ahead of Night One of WrestleMania XL.

