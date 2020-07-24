More details regarding Randy Orton's alleged future plans in WWE

Randy Orton beat The Big Show this past week on RAW in an unsanctioned match. The former WWE Champion Big Show became Randy Orton's third victim after Edge and Christian. The Viper laid all these men out with his deadly punt kick.

As per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the recent edition of RAW underwent heavy rewrites and a lot of the things were changed on the show. As per WON, the original plan was to begin the feud between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. However, it was later changed to keep Ziggler in the WWE Championship picture.

The report also states that Randy Orton will begin his program with Drew McIntyre next week on RAW.

The show was reportedly set to focus on an angle between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton to set up a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. But the decision was later changed in favor of having a Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre rematch next week.

''The 7/20 show originally was going to focus on an angle to set up McIntyre vs. Orton for the SummerSlam WWE title match. But the decision was changed to instead push for McIntyre vs. Ziggler in a rematch on 7/27. I would presume when that match is over they’ll start McIntyre vs. Orton next week.''

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton?

There had been reports initially that had suggested that Brock Lesnar may return to WWE at SummerSlam. The reason behind such speculations was that WWE had hoped to bring in the live audience by SummerSlam. However, with that not happening, the plan now is to have The Scottish Psycopath take on Randy Orton at the biggest party of the summer.

The Observer also stated that there is a chance that WWE may put the Championship on Randy Orton at Summerslam. The idea is to keep the title on The Viper till he has his third match against Edge in order to raise the stakes in their feud.

However, Dave Meltzer stated that it might not be the right call as it is time to push younger Superstars right now.