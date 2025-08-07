More details on WWE PLEs moving to ESPN - Reports

WWE recently made a huge announcement for the future of its premium live events for fans in the United States. Almost all of the company's biggest shows will move from Peacock to ESPN.World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving since its merger with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella. One of the biggest stories of last year was the Stamford-based promotion's massive partnership with Netflix. Now, the company has grabbed the headlines once again with its massive deal with ESPN, in which the company's premium live events will shift from Peacock to ESPN starting in 2026 in the United States.Since this announcement, many fans in the United States have been wondering if they will have to splash more money to watch WWE PLEs from 2026. There is some good news for the audience, as according to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, fans who already pay for cable in the US will receive the ESPN service at no extra charge.&quot;The ESPN service will be available to those who have cable at no additional cost,&quot; he wrote.Check out the report below.Roman Reigns talked about WWE's deal with ESPNFirst Take's official Instagram handle recently uploaded an interview with Roman Reigns, in which the OTC talked about WWE's massive deal with ESPN. The OG Bloodline leader highlighted the magnitude of this deal before saying that everyone in the Stamford-based promotion was excited for it.&quot;And I think everybody's just so excited, and when you continue to create this type of excitement, the fact that we're an annual product, we don't shut down. This is episodic. You need that type of, you know, that type of juice. That type of energy. And it just gives us momentum to keep going and doing what we're doing. So we wanna keep the high tide going,&quot; he added.The ESPN deal is only for fans in the United States. As things stand, all of WWE's programming will still be available on Netflix globally, outside of the US.