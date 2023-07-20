Whilst the common trend in recent years has been WWE Superstars signing for AEW, it seems as though performers from the younger promotion are keen on a move to the more established company.

In recent months, World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly been on a hiring freeze. Whilst there are many factors behind this, one apparent reason is seemingly the ongoing lawsuit they face from Major League Wrestling.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that various AEW stars have expressed interest in making the switch over, however, the MLW lawsuit is hindering many from signing.

"If that MLW lawsuit wasn’t there, WWE – and it’s not just these guys (The Elite), there’s other guys that this relates to, that have interest at least in hearing from WWE and in one case interested in going to WWE." Meltzer added: "That lawsuit… it’s like, if they do something wrong and it gets out, that’s not a good thing for that lawsuit, and that lawsuit may end up being nothing, but an antitrust lawsuit, there’s a lot to that that could be very scary." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Arguably the biggest trade between the two companies in recent years was The American Nightmare and former AEW executive Cody Rhodes making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Former TNT Champion should move to WWE, claims Hall of Famer

Despite having some success in All Elite Wrestling, a star that is currently struggling in the promotion is the powerhouse, Wardlow.

Likened to Batista, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted that the 35-year-old should potentially switch companies.

"My god, listen, if WWE had Wardlow, he'd be in major contention at this point... If it were me, I would package him as the second coming of Batista. I think he's really good. But I don't know... I love AEW, this is not a knock but I don't think they have found the right niche for him. He's a guy who shouldn't be knocked down so much," said Bill Apter.

In recent years, many former superstars have moved over to AEW, such as Jon Moxley (a.k.a Dean Ambrose), Bryan Danielson (a.k.a Daniel Bryan), Saraya (a.k.a Paige), and Adam Cole.

