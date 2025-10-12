Multiple WWE stars not in Australia for Crown Jewel weekend - Reports

WWE is currently on a tour of Australia for the Crown Jewel weekend. The company has already showcased SmackDown & Crown Jewel 2025 and is now gearing toward a jam-packed Monday Night RAW in Rhea Ripley's home country. According to the latest report, multiple stars have missed the Stamford-based promotion's tour of Australia.

Ad

Despite showcasing its biggest brands in Australia, WWE didn't bring several stars for the Crown Jewel weekend

WWE's tour of Australia started with an incredible episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Following the blue show, the company showcased its biggest event of the weekend, Crown Jewel.

The premium live event was filled with some incredible names, including John Cena, AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. Cena and Styles put on another classic match, which will remain in the memory of fans as one of the greatest bouts in wrestling history.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

The company is now all set for Monday Night RAW, which will showcase the aftermath of Crown Jewel. Ahead of the red show, the latest report by Fightful suggests that the Stamford-based promotion didn't bring its entire main roster for the Crown Jewel weekend despite a few jam-packed days with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW. However, the report didn't highlight the names of the stars who didn't travel.

Triple H sent a message after John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel

After John Cena and AJ Styles put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, WWE CCO Triple H took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Game highlighted that Cena and Styles' rivalry was one of the biggest in the industry, and their match at Crown Jewel was the perfect final outing it deserved.

Ad

The King of Kings also asked fans to appreciate the 17-time World Champion and The Phenomenal One while they still can.

.@JohnCena…@AJStylesOrg An all-time rivalry… Ends with an all-time match. Appreciate them while we can…

Triple H @TripleH .@JohnCena… @AJStylesOrg An all-time rivalry… Ends with an all-time match. Appreciate them while we can…

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW in Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More