Multiple WWE talent 'silently returned' on SmackDown; Not expected back on TV - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Published Sep 07, 2025 07:59 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Several WWE Superstars were present backstage on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, according to a recent report. Former Divas Champion AJ Lee played a major role behind it.

Since CM Punk's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, many people expected his wife, AJ Lee, to come out of retirement. For the entirety of 2024 and most of 2025, several rumors suggested that Lee might return soon. It finally happened on this week's SmackDown as the former Divas Champion made her electrifying return to exact revenge on Becky Lynch for slapping her husband multiple times.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars were present backstage at the blue brand's show, despite not being scheduled or expected to appear on TV. The report also highlighted that stars still came to SmackDown to witness the great AJ Lee's return to WWE after a decade.

Vince Russo talked about Triple H's motive behind AJ Lee's WWE return

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said that he believed Triple H was "the king of pops" and his main motive behind AJ Lee's return was to get a loud pop from fans.

Russo added that he felt The Game wouldn't have anything significant planned for Lee in the long term, comparing her return with Nikki Bella's comeback to wrestling.

"I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster."

AJ Lee is expected to team up with her husband, CM Punk, to lock horns with the husband-wife duo of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Lee's future.

