RAW star MVP reportedly not on good terms with former AEW Champion

WWE Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) and inaugural AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently had an 'intense confrontation.'

Both men haven't been on good terms since 2021, when Jericho blocked MVP on Twitter. A fan brought to light a controversial tweet about the US Presidential Election, which Jericho shared that Porter told him to delete at once.

MVP and Jericho worked together in WWE. In 2009, MVP teamed up with Mark Henry against Jericho & Big Show (then known as Jeri-Show) for the tag team titles. Currently, MVP is managing Omos and faced Bobby Lashley in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell.

According to a report by Wrestling Observer, MVP and Jericho had a falling out during the AEW Double or Nothing weekend. Both men recently crossed paths at a hotel in Houston in May, where MVP was visiting Matt Hardy. The AEW star entered the lobby, and MVP attempted to discuss their indifference. The former seemed disinterested and headed to the elevator. Before the elevator doors closed, Jericho said he 'did not fight jobbers.'

Fans on Twitter reacted to the confrontation between MVP and Chris Jericho

The real-life tension between MVP and Chris Jericho garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

One fan said Jericho was always getting into a disagreement with someone:

Another fan mocked that instead of an MVP and Bobby Lashley feud, there should be a battle between MVP and Jericho:

One Twitter user joked that both men must've called Vince McMahon to sort out the issue:

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society is set to face Ortiz for the first time on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite in a Hair vs. Hair Match. MVP's feud with Lashley seems to have ended at Hell in a Cell. It's yet to be seen what his next moves will be on the red brand.

