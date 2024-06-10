Natalya and TJ Wilson's latest WWE contract update - Report

One cannot put their finger on it regarding Natalya's WWE career. The Queen of Harts is still in great shape and is one of the best performers in the industry, naturally owing to her genetics, years of experience and evidently, her overall hard work. Despite all of this, suffice it to say that the veteran is not treated as the star performer that she is.

Per Fightful Select, Natalya has not signed a new deal. Her husband TJ Wilson (formerly Tyson Kidd), who is now a retired wrestler and backstage producer, also does not have a contract, according to Sean Ross Sapp. He speculated that it is possible Wilson could leave WWE with The Queen of Harts if the latter plans on doing so.

The producer does not have a contract with the sports entertainment giant, instead only a standard employment agreement. Natalya may get some kind of offer to be part of AEW's 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which will end in early July. A new feature about The Hart Family is also in the works.

TJ Wilson retired from in-ring competition two years after sustaining a spinal cord injury in June 2015. While giving an interview for TMZ Sports earlier this year, Wilson spoke about his current role, sharing his honest belief that it is superior to his contributions as a wrestler.

Natalya and TJ Wilson have contributed a lot to WWE for almost two decades

Between 2006 and 2007, Natalya and TJ Wilson signed with WWE and were paired together. They debuted together on the main roster as well, dubbed The Hart Dynasty, alongside David Hart Smith Jr.

Wilson, then known as Tyson Kidd, tagged with Smith at the time, and the two became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in April. The duo wound up becoming the last tag team to hold the World Tag Team Championship as the belts were retired in August 2010.

Aside from the real-life couple's various contributions to WWE as the company's loyal employees over the years, the two also run The Hart Family Dungeon. Natalya recently opened up about how this in turn also helps the Stamford-based promotion as they have trained talents:

"It’s really cool because we do work with people from every walk of life. We love being able to help people so I try not to discriminate and only have the women of WWE here. One of my favorite people to have come in is David Finlay. He’s Fit Finlay’s son," she said.

Wrestling veteran Konnan questioned the Stamford-based promotion's decision all these years to book Natalya to lose always. In his eyes, The Queen of Harts is a star, and yet the company does not do the best it can with the veteran.

