New details emerge surrounding backstage altercation at WWE RAW - Reports

More details about a backstage altercation following the main event of this week's WWE RAW have reportedly emerged.

The Judgment Day faced off against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in the main event of RAW. Toward the end, some pretty sloppy spots happened. Nevertheless, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio got the win to end Monday's show.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider first reported that there was some confrontation between all the WWE Superstars involved in the main event. No one liked the botches that happened, and the blame was being put on some "last-minute changes."

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Johnson's report was pretty accurate, and there were some heated exchanges. He noted that Rollins and Zayn are "perfectionists" and could have had problems with how the match turned out.

"After watching the match, any problems in the match were minor aside from the sling blade spot and about 20 seconds or so after where the two were kind of off kilter," Meltzer wrote. "Rollins and Zayn can be perfectionists in the ring so it probably bothered them more than fans actually noticing anything was wrong. Some of it was miscommunication due to late changes in the match. An argument took place and then was over." (h/t TJR Wrestling)

Meltzer added that the frustrations might have come from a good place wherein the WWE Superstars involved were bothered by the quality of their match.

"It was noted that those in that match place a very high premium on the quality of their matches so they are more likely to be frustrated when things don’t go as planned," Meltzer wrote. "Some tried to downplay the original report to me but others noted it went down exactly as Johnson’s report said, that it was words exchanged but nothing bad. But it was not overblown in reporting at all or making a story where none existed."

Kevin Owens had to leave WWE RAW immediately

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp also provided details regarding the rumored backstage altercation after Monday's WWE RAW. SRS reported that Kevin Owens had to leave the arena immediately due to prior commitments.

Seth Rollins was frustrated after getting hit with a stiff shot, but the confrontation was nothing out of proportion. It was reportedly a disagreement and frustrations boiling down between co-workers.

The Judgment Day was back to work the next night on NXT. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated the team of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Would you like a rematch between The Judgment Day against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn? Give your answers in the comments section below.