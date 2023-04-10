New match announced for WWE RAW and stable split expected to begin - Reports

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight's Monday Night RAW. This includes Matt Riddle's first bout since late 2022 against The Miz and the Women's Tag Team Championship match. Damian Priest will also address his issues with Bad Bunny following last week's brutal assault. Moreover, Cody Rhodes is expected to discuss his future with the company.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY is the latest addition to the packed show. However, fans of Damage CTRL could be disappointed as the stable is rumored to split sometime soon.

A new report by WRKD Wrestling has suggested that friction in the Bayley-led faction could begin as early as tonight on WWE RAW.

Damage CTRL has been a staple of the red brand week in and week out since its formation at Summerslam 2022. However, the trio has rarely emerged victorious in big matches. The group's leader Bayley has also suffered some major singles losses at the hands of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch over the past few months.

Bayley's WWE status following WrestleMania 39 loss

Bayley is one of the most important female wrestlers in WWE. Her work as a heel on the red brand has worked immensely in favor of her babyface counterparts, including Lynch and Belair.

At WrestleMania 39, Damage CTRL lost a six-woman tag team match to Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch. While the bout exceeded some fans' expectations, the rumored heel turn by Stratus did not happen. According to several viewers, Bayley's stable could have used a win here, as they are an up-and-coming group in the promotion.

It remains to be seen how this storyline will play out, but according to Bayley, the stable needs more members.

Despite missing RAW after WrestleMania 39 and rumors swirling online that The Role Model is parting ways with the company, she is expected to continue working for WWE in a prominent role.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL splitting up? Sound off in the comments section below.

