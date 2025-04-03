  • home icon
  New release date announced for The Rock's project - Reports

New release date announced for The Rock's project - Reports

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 03, 2025 09:24 GMT
The Rock is The Final Boss (Image via WWE.com)
The Rock is known as The Final Boss [Image via: WWE.com]

The Rock is a major Hollywood star, and he's involved in a lot of projects across various industries. A theatrical release date for one of his movies has been announced.

The Great One will play former UFC/MMA fighter Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie's A24 film The Smashing Machine. The film also stars Emily Blunt, who portrays Mark's girlfriend. Blunt worked with The Final Boss in Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

According to Deadline, The Rock's new movie, The Smashing Machine, will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025. The article provided a synopsis of the film.

"[The film] follows Kerr (Dwayne Johnson) from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career as he questions himself and struggles with life and his relationships. Meanwhile, Mark’s girlfriend Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt) struggles as well to find her place in Mark’s chaotic and contradictory world." [H/T: DEADLINE]
Here is a photo of Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in the movie:

Vince Russo doesn't think The Rock cares about Cody Rhodes as a human being

The Final Boss and The American Nightmare had a big feud this time last year. It was revealed in January that they became friends, only for them to become enemies again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that The Rock doesn't care about Cody Rhodes as a human being and wouldn't put him over.

"With The Rock’s career in Hollywood and how big of a name he is, why would he be doing wrestling favors for anybody? I don’t see him doing favors at this point in his career. I don’t know how that benefits him. I don’t think Rock cares about Cody Rhodes as a human being where it’s, ‘I am going to put you over in the middle of the ring.’ I just don’t believe that. He’s got a huge career, he’s a gigantic freaking movie star, I don’t see him doing any favors for anybody. I don’t."
Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41, and The Brahma Bull has been involved in the feud. It'll be interesting to see what pans out.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
