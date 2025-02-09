New WWE signee reportedly took a major pay cut after becoming a millionaire

WWE continues to develop talents through NXT and the Performance Center. However, Triple H and his team are also scouting for the next big superstar, who has already made their name in pro wrestling or other sports. One fan-favorite reportedly took a pay cut to join the largest wrestling company in the world and has shuttered their presence on a controversial platform.

Jordynne Grace first appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2024 Royal Rumble in the early days of the NXT-TNA working relationship. She finished with TNA Wrestling in January 2024, signed with WWE, and worked the Women's Rumble bout earlier this month. Grace used AEW interest and WWE's then-practice of offering long-term deals to land a higher-paying TNA contract in 2019. She then inked a contract extension in 2023 with a bigger pay raise. It was reported around this time that Jordynne became a millionaire on her own with her exclusive content page.

The Juggernaut no longer has her exclusive content page, as she shut down several months ago, according to Sean Ross Sapp during a recent Q&A on Fightful Select. At the time, Grace shuttering the site fueled rumors and speculation on possibly joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to the report, Jordynne essentially took a pay cut to join the Stamford-based promotion. WWE officials have not allowed exclusive content to continue under contract. It was reiterated that Grace was a millionaire at one point long before signing with her current employer.

Triple H hypes up Jordynne Grace in WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment has signed Jordynne Grace. The five-time TNA Knockouts World Champion worked her second Royal Rumble last week and was praised on Instagram by Triple H. The Chief Content Officer included one of his signature backstage photos.

"If you're not familiar with @jordynnegrace, you will be soon enough. #RoyalRumble," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Sources have not confirmed which brand Grace will be on when she makes her official re-debut. However, it's believed any run in NXT will not last long, as she's wanted on RAW and SmackDown.

