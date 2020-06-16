Backstage reason why WWE wanted Drew McIntyre to face Bobby Lashley at Backlash

Drew McIntyre faced Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Backlash. While both the men delivered a solid match, a controversial ending which saw Lana get involved resulted in Lashley losing focus which led to Drew McIntyre pick up the win.

While it was for the first time that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre faced each other in the main event of a WWE PPV, the two men have locked horns multiple times before, especially in Impact Wrestling.

As per WrestleTalk, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have a lot of respect for each other and pitched working together to the higher-ups themselves.

Our sources have told us both men have enjoyed working together in the past and knew that they could put on a great match if given the opportunity. We’re told that both men also saw the value in a feud for their respective characters.

What next for Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a matter of minutes. With Brock Lesnar being absent since WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre has gone on to feud with The Almighty Bobby Lashley.

After being stuck in an 'entertaining' storyline involving Lana and Rusev for a long time, WWE have finally started booking Bobby Lashley as a monster. With MVP by his side, it looks like big things are in store for Lashley's future and we haven't seen the last of Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley yet.

Bully Ray had talked about why WWE should have made Bobby Lashley the WWE Champion while speaking on the Busted Open podcast:

I really do think that this is a good time for it.I don’t like to think that because of what’s going on in the world today? That we feel it necessary to put the championship on an African American athlete? But I believe Bobby Lashley is well deserving of that and they [WWE] can make it work.

However, it looks like WWE do not think Bobby Lashley is ready for a World title run right now, but hopefully, Lashley's push will continue.