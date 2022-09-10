[Potential spoiler] Drew McIntyre to face debuting NXT star in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre will reportedly face The Bloodline's newest member Solo Sikoa in the main event of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT star is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and Roman Reigns' cousin. He made a surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle where he helped The Tribal Chief defeat The Scottish Warrior to retain his titles.

According to PWInsider, Solo Sikoa will make his main roster in-ring debut on SmackDown tonight in a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre, the man he cost the world title in Cardiff, Wales. It will be a No Disqualification match, which means anything goes.

It wouldn't be shocking if The Usos were to interfere in the bout to help their younger brother emerge victorious in his debut match on the main roster.

What's next for Drew McIntyre after his disappointing loss at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Many fans were expecting The Scottish Warrior to dethrone Roman Reigns last Saturday, as the event took place in the United Kingdom, his home territory. Just like the many others that came before him, McIntyre was unable to put an end to The Head of the Table's historic reign.

The latter is currently not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules, so what's next for Drew McIntyre? According to reports, the former WWE Champion will face Karrion Kross at the next premium live event, in the main event.

The two stars have been involved in a feud since Kross returned to the company several weeks ago on SmackDown. They'll finally share the ring with each other next month. Since it's Extreme Rules, a stipulation could be added to the bout.

