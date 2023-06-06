First-time-ever singles match set to take place on WWE RAW - Reports

One week after WWE's Night of Champions event, where Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, The Visionary will battle Judgment Day star Damian Priest this week on the red brand.

Elsewhere on the show, Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens is reportedly set to compete in a first-time-ever match against the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

The Prizefighter and The Ring General have been in opposition for weeks now, and it seems WWE is looking to give away their first encounter on Monday Night RAW.

Per WRKD Wrestling, tonight's episode of the red brand is going to be an eventful one as the company builds to its next premium live event, Money in the Bank. You can check out some of the likely events to take place tonight below:

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther

- Seth Rollins will have his first televised defense against Damien Priest

- Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank..

- The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son. Notes ahead of #WWERaw - Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther- Seth Rollins will have his first televised defense against Damien Priest- Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank..- The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son. Notes ahead of #WWERaw:- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther- Seth Rollins will have his first televised defense against Damien Priest- Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank..- The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son. https://t.co/FueW1xF4WG

Gunther believes 37-year-old WWE star is his "ideal opposite," and they will wrestle again soon

The headlines this past week were flooded with Gunther's desire to face Brock Lesnar in the United Kingdom. With Money in the Bank fast approaching, it is an opportunity for WWE to capitalize on a marquee bout between the two stars.

However, it's less likely to happen at this point. The Ring General also had a few interesting words to say about Brock Lesnar's current rival, Cody Rhodes.

According to the Austrian star, The American Nightmare and he are destined to fight "a couple of times" in the coming years. The two met in January this year during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Cody Rhodes and Gunther wound up becoming the final two, with the former picking up the victory. Gunther spoke about this to Mark Andrews in My Love Letter To Wrestling:

"I think it was super cool to add a little something at the top of it at the end of that match," Gunther said on being the runner-up to eventual winner Cody Rhodes. "In general, I think Cody is someone who is maybe my ideal opposite right now. Going forward, it's going to be a match that... I'm very confident we're going to do that match a couple of times in the next years."

Gunther even accepted Rhodes' challenge for a one-on-one encounter in Europe. You can read more about it here.

As of this writing, both Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar and Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes is less likely to happen soon. Triple H and the WWE creative team are definitely aware that both bouts could easily main-event a WrestleMania.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes