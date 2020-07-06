RAW Superstar reportedly told Vince McMahon that COVID-19 safety measures are not being taken seriously in WWE

A lot has changed in the WWE with regards to the safety measures being implemented to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are now mandatory at the tapings, and not wearing one will result in a fine. It has now been reported by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select that the changes in protocol came about after a RAW Superstar voiced his concerns to Vince McMahon.

It was reported that a RAW Superstar, whose name has not been revealed, returned to the tapings at last week's tapings after a brief hiatus and he approached Vince McMahon regarding the safety measures that were in place.

The WWE Superstar reportedly expressed his genuine concerns about the measures not being taken seriously enough, which included social distancing and usage of masks.

WWE has made several changes to ease the backstage tension

Vince McMahon took note of the concerns and made the rule of masks being compulsory along with a fine being imposed for those who fail to abide by the decree.

Another talent also told Fightful that the reason why Vince McMahon didn't enforce the rule earlier was because he is always in his office during the tapings and doesn't see first-hand whether or not the rules and regulations are being followed. It was added that Vince McMahon occasionally shows up at Gorilla Position.

The report also stated that the company had made various changes in the past few weeks to ease the tensions of the talents and employees backstage. One change was to conduct the RAW and SmackDown tapings separately, which led to fewer people being present at the shows.

It was noted that the changes have helped in easing the minds of some people who were concerned about the COVID-19 situation.

There have been over 30 reported positive cases in the WWE over the past couple of weeks. Kayla Braxton, Renee Young, Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble are the only employees of the company who publicly confirmed their positive tests. The talents are reportedly told not to talk about the testing procedure online, and various talents were kept off WWE TV this past week for precautionary reasons.

Despite the testing circumstances, WWE has chalked out a gruelling taping schedule through SummerSlam, and the company intends on going full steam ahead to the biggest PPV of the summer.