WWE canceled an important SmackDown segment produced by Jason Jordan involving a top RAW star - Reports

It's hard to believe that Jason Jordan had his last match over four years ago. Time certainly flies, but fans won't forget the position he was in before his unfortunate injury. He has taken up the role of a producer for the last few years, and he produced an important segment on SmackDown involving a top RAW star that was canceled this week.

Jordan's last match was alongside Seth Rollins when they lost the RAW Tag Team Championship. He didn't technically wrestle in the bout because he was already dealing with an injury and had to take some time away. That turned out to be a full-fledged retirement, something that wasn't anticipated when he had neck surgery.

He is a lead producer in WWE, and according to a report from Fightful Select, Jordan was supposed to produce a segment involving RAW Superstar Kevin Owens on SmackDown. It was set to be a promo, but WWE canceled it and instead chose to simply use a video package highlighting the back-and-forth between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. With that said, it was important but not necessary. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Owens and his childhood idol Steve Austin plays out leading up to WrestleMania 38.

Jason Jordan was supposed to receive a big push

Jason Jordan was in a prime position to get a huge push. He debuted on RAW as Kurt Angle's son and was constantly in important matches against top superstars. Even when he lost, he gave respectable performances.

His storyline with Seth Rollins was crucial as they became RAW Tag Team Champions together. However, the neck injury forced a major change in plans. Some believed that the storyline was going to lead to a major heel turn, as was indicated by his subtle character change on the red brand and the fact that he was getting intentionally more annoying.

Kurt Angle revealed in a Q&A that the storyline was set to culminate with Jordan facing him at WrestleMania 35 in his retirement match. Due to his unavailability, Baron Corbin took that spot instead.

