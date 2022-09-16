'No chance' of former champion returning to WWE despite Triple H being in-charge - Reports

Triple H has taken charge as the Chief Content Officer and heads all decisions related to creative and talent. There have been numerous returns ever since he took charge, and many NXT Superstars who were let go have been brought back. However, the chances of former North American Champion Velveteen Dream returning are bleak.

Velveteen Dream was one of NXT's top stars when it was led by Triple H. He had shown interest in making a return to the company after Triple H became head of creative. However, he was mired in controversy following his arrest on August 26th and his chances of a possible return are now done.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said there is no chance of Patrick Clark, aka Velveteen Dream returning. He was arrested for possession of drugs, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and destroying, altering, or concealing evidence.

''The August arrest noted in last week’s issue for a fight at the Club Orlando gym where Clark allegedly bit an employee who told him to leave an area of the gym being cleaned and police were called and saw the teeth marks on the employees chest, was considered a probation violation and he was put in jail for 25 days but has been released. I would say there is no chance of him coming back,'' said Meltzer.

Velveteen Dream had hinted at returning under Triple H's regime

Clark had made a post on Instagram with hashtag #BringBackVelveteenDream. Soon after this post, he got embroiled in controversy. Not only was he arrested, but former WWE Superstar EC3 also alleged that Dream tried to take indecent pictures of men at a house party by placing a camera in the bathroom.

“He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that. You can be friends,” said EC3.

Clark has responded to EC3's claims. Even so, it looks like his chances of returning to the company are now officially dead. He was even considered one of the best home grown talents because of his character work.

