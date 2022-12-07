No plans for 41-year-old star to return despite getting speared by Bobby Lashley on RAW - Reports

Bobby Lashley could not get the last laugh this week on RAW as Seth Rollins seemingly outsmarted him. In the process, he speared 41-year-old star Petey Williams. An update has been provided on whether it will lead to a bigger angle.

The 41-year-old is a legend of Impact Wrestling, fka TNA. He has been working as a backstage producer since early 2022. It's not uncommon for producers to make their presence on RAW and SmackDown - particularly during segments where brawls are being broken apart. Besides him, producer Jamie Noble was also involved in the segment with Lashley and Rollins.

Fightful Select has provided an update on the star, revealing that there are no plans for Petey Williams to return to the ring following the spear by Bobby Lashley. However, producer Jamie Noble will return to the ring this weekend for a live event:

"Despite taking a spear, we haven't heard of any plans for Petey Williams to return to the ring. However, Jamie Noble is slated to wrestle at a live event this weekend."

Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins will leave it all in the ring next week on RAW

The focus, for now, seems to be on who will get to Austin Theory's United States Championship. Following the brawl this Monday, it was announced that Bobby Lashley would face Seth Rollins in a #1 contenders match for the title next week.

The winner of the match will presumably get a title shot around the last or second-last RAW of the year. The next premium live event is a while away, as the Royal Rumble 2023 will happen at the end of January.

It can only be presumed that Lashley and Rollins will be in the Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins' dig at Lashley this week about how Brock Lesnar had the career he "wished" he had seemed to be a subtle hint for Lashley vs. Lesnar III.

