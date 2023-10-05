Note on 2-time champion's last match before reported WWE return

A former WWE Superstar is reportedly set to return soon. Meanwhile, a note on her final match outside the company has emerged.

The name in question is Kairi Sane, who was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment from 2017 to 2021. During her stint, the 35-year-old star held the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship once.

After departing the Stamford-based promotion, she returned to Japan and captured the IGWP Women's Championship.

A couple of months ago, Kairi Sane seemingly re-signed with WWE, with reports suggesting she may return at the end of 2023. The star is currently finishing her scheduled dates with STARDOM.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in her last contest before moving to the Stamford-based promotion, Kairi will team up with Mayu Iwatani and Nanae Takahashi to take on Hazuki, Koguma and Saya Iida in a six-woman tag team match at STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight 2023.

"Kairi’s final match before going to WWE, Kairi, Nanae Takahashi, and Mayu Iwatani will take on Hazuki, Koguma, and Saya Iida, so that’s what’s going on there." [H/T - WON]

Former WWE star says she learned a lot from Kairi Sane

AEW star Tay Conti, formerly known as Taynara Conti in NXT, recently mentioned that she learned more than a few things from Sane and IYO SKY.

Melo recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about her desire to compete in Japan. She noted that working with the Japanese stars on WWE's third brand was a pleasure.

"I had the pleasure to work with KAIRI, Io Shirai (IYO SKY), and Shida, and man, I always learned a lot from them and had so much fun. It's truly the style I love, and [I] feel comfortable. I'm super open to going to Japan, I really want to go, I'm waiting for the opportunity."

Only time will what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the 35-year-old star upon her rumored return. It will be exciting to see Kairi and Asuka work together if the creative team decides to pair them up again.

