Note on John Cena's WWE status after actors' strike reportedly ends

The latest reports shed some light on John Cena's current status in WWE after the SAG-AFTRA strike is reportedly ending tomorrow.

Cena made his much-awaited return to WWE this year. The 16-time World Champion started performing on the SmackDown brand after his return, and featured in different premium live events as well. His latest match came against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. However, The Cenation Leader lost in probably the last bout of his career, as he already hinted at retirement.

According to recent reports, the SAG-AFTRA strike is about to end. The strike was the reason why the WWE Universe was able to witness John Cena and The Rock in the ring this year.

PWInsider recently reported that The Cenation Leader got permission from the union to return to World Wrestling Entertainment amid the writer's strike. However, as the strike is about to end, fans might not see Cena in the wrestling ring anymore. The main reason for the same would be that insurance issues would prevent him from appearing in the Stamford-based promotion while pursuing his acting career.

John Cena hinted at WWE retirement a few times recently

Even though John Cena has nothing left to prove in WWE, fans always enjoy seeing the 16-time World Champion in action as he has given so much to the wrestling world for over a decade.

The Cenation Leader has already won everything there is to win in pro wrestling, including 16 World Titles, the United States Championship, and the Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions.

However, the 46-year-old is probably nearing retirement as he is now pursuing a career in Hollywood. The GOAT recently took to social media to post a couple of hints at retirement from wrestling. He first posted a photo of football legend David Beckham when the latter retired after his last match with PSG, and also recently posted another cryptic photo which hinted at the same thing.

Fans believe John Cena's loss against Solo Sikoa would only benefit the latter, and won't harm the 16-time World Champion's legacy. It remains to be seen what Cena has planned for his future in wrestling.

Do you think Crown Jewel was The Cenation Leader's last match of his career? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here