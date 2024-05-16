Note on Vince McMahon's next business venture outside WWE - Reports

The latest report sheds light on Vince McMahon's next business venture outside of WWE. He resigned from the TKO Group following accusations against him in the Janel Grant lawsuit in January 2024.

McMahon has been surrounded by controversies during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. World Wrestling Entertainment's former Chairman stepped down from his role after he was accused of se* trafficking by his former employee Janel Grant.

Vince McMahon's lawyers have filed a 'Statement of Material Facts.' The filing stated that he and Grant were in a three-year relationship that ended in 2022, following which the latter personally negotiated a monetary compensation.

However, according to the latest report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon made the abovementioned filing to “rehabilitate his image enough to where he can do business as a businessman because that’s what he wants to do” [Via Cageside Seats]. The report also mentioned that Vince's next business venture will likely not be related to wrestling.

WWE filed a motion in the Vince McMahon and Janel Grant lawsuit

World Wrestling Entertainment recently filed a motion to compel arbitration in the Vince McMahon and Janel Grant lawsuit.

The company disputed Grant's allegations as the latter had signed a separation and non-disclosure agreement with McMahon and the Stamford-based promotion.

Here's an excerpt:

"WWE disputes Grant’s allegations. But, as a threshold matter, this dispute cannot be heard in court because Grant agreed to arbitrate her claims. WWE therefore moves to compel this action to arbitration. Simply put, Grant has no claims actionable in this Court because the separation and non-disclosure agreement she signed with McMahon and WWE (the “Agreement”) - the monetary benefits of which she concededly accepted and retained - contains an arbitration provision that unambiguously precludes this Court from adjudicating her claims."

Many stars from the Stamford-based promotion have talked about the accusations against their former boss. It remains to be seen what Vince McMahon has planned for his next business venture outside of wrestling.