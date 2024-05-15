Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon files 'Statement of Material Facts' in Janel Grant lawsuit

New information was brought to light recently regarding the accusations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. His lawyers have filed a 'Statement of Material Facts,' that is undisputed in nature. This was done in support of his motion to compel arbitration and to prove he reserves the right to introduce additional evidence.

McMahon, 78, was accused of s*x trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant in January. She mentioned in the lawsuit that he coerced her to do things. Vince has now rebutted the claims.

As per the filing, Vince McMahon and Janel Grant indulged in a three-year relationship which ended in 2022. Afterward, a "confidential settlement agreement" was made, and Grant personally "negotiated the monetary compensation." The former WWE Chairman had offered her from one million dollars to three million dollars before involving their attorneys in the case.

The new filing by Vince McMahon's lawyers can be read below:

"Defendant believes the material facts stated below are undisputed and conclusively resolve the forum dispute before the Court," the new filing reads. "Should the Court find it necessary to conduct a hearing on any issue, Defendant respectfully reserves his right to introduce additional evidence that bears on witness credibility, sophistication, state of mind, and similar issues."

WWE had filed a motion this week to compel arbitration, accompanied by a 24-page memorandum.

What Janel Grant's attorneys sent in the settlement agreement draft to the former WWE Chairman

On January 27, 2022, Janel Grant's attorneys sent a revised version of the settlement agreement draft, in which it states that in the case of a dispute arising out of the agreement, both parties will try to "resolve such disputes informally." However, if not possible to do so, both parties agree that the "sole and exclusive legal method" to resolve any disputes is to "commence binding arbitration."

The venue for the arbitration proceedings, according to the draft, cannot be informally resolved at this point. If there is a dispute there, the exclusive venue will be in Stamford, Connecticut. The prevailing party, as determined by the arbitration tribunal, will also be entitled to recover from the non-prevailing party all of its attorney’s fees and costs.

The following was also mentioned in the draft agreement:

"In the event that any provision of this Agreement is held to be void or unenforceable by an arbitration panel or court reviewing an arbitration decision, the remaining provisions shall nevertheless be binding provided, however, if any of the confidentiality obligations of this Agreement are ever contended to be unenforceable by Grant, or are found to be unenforceable by any tribunal, Grant agrees that she shall return all monies paid pursuant to this Agreement to McMahon."

McMahon agreed to pay Grant three million dollars over four years through February 1, 2026. Both of them signed and dated the agreement on January 28, 2022. Ten days later, he issued the first payment of one million dollars.

