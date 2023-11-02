Note on Vince McMahon's presence at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 – Reports

Recent reports have revealed the status of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

On November 4th, 2023, Crown Jewel will take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The show will feature three title matches on the card namely, Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhea Ripley against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's World Champion and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the US title, along with a few other bouts.

John Cena is also on the road to picking up his first victory in a televised singles match since 2018, as he takes on The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

Interestingly, 78-year-old McMahon, and The Undertaker, were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to witness the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. McMahon stated at the event, that Boulevard Hall, the venue where the boxing match was held, is special to WWE, and will be their new home in the future.

Hence, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Vince McMahon is already in Saudi Arabia and would almost certainly be attending Crown Jewel, as it is in his "new home."

"Vince is there. He's not gonna skip the show, it's his new home," Meltzer said. [1:53 - 2:00]

The Undertaker agreed with Vince McMahon's thoughts on Saudi Arabia

In an interview with MMA Junkie at the boxing event, The Deadman mentioned Saudi Arabia's progress in the field of combat sports entertainment.

He mirrored Mr. McMahon's remarks, claiming that The Kingdom was becoming a significant location for sporting events.

"I believe they're awesome. It's a commitment that you can tell that they're making to bring the absolute, most outstanding sporting events and entertainment. They're trying to bring it here, and they're doing everything possible to make that happen," The Undertaker said.

Only time will tell if the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment will appear at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

