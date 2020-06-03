NXT Superstars were ordered to be "more vocal" for last night's RAW 

The NXT superstars in the crowd were reportedly tired during the second day of TV tapings.

After running empty arena shows for over two months, WWE finally decided to switch things up by having NXT Superstars and PC crew act as "audience members". However, the fact that the audience can't sit while a segment or match is going on in the ring makes it tiring for the talent. Now, it has come to light that the stars behind the plexiglass were directed to "be more lively" for last night's RAW.

This news was first broken by WrestlingInc. After cheering for their favorites and booing the Superstars they despise all day long last week, the NXT stars assembled outside the Performance Center (PC) the very next day. After undergoing temperature checks, they were taken inside the PC, where they had to spend another full day of TV tapings.

The latest edition of RAW was taped last Tuesday as well. Prior to the RAW tapings, the crowd members started slacking due to the rigorous taping schedule and were commanded to act more lively.

It is being reported that the directive came from someone who got on the house P.A. system. So, even if you noticed that the crowd last night wasn't as energetic as it was last week, expect things to change on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, since it was taped after RAW had already been recorded.

As of now, the identity of the person who addressed the talent regarding their fading energy levels remains under wraps. However, a source present at the site described the scene as "a parent talking down to a child".

When will the next round of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT tapings take place?

Last week, WWE was able to tape content amounting to nearly 2 weeks of television. All the shows you have/will see this week (except for this Sunday's NXT Takeover: In Your House) were recorded last week.

The next round of RAW, SmackDown and NXT tapings will kick off on Monday, June 8.