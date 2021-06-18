NXT UK Results: Gallus one-up each other; Subculture aiming for title shot (June 17th, 2021)

NXT UK saw a fantastic title match between the self-proclaimed "Forever Champion" Kay Lee Ray and Meiko Satomura last week. Unfortunately for KLR, forever only meant a little over 600 days. Meiko Satomura defeated KLR to become the fourth-ever NXT UK Women's Champion.

The brand followed up this week with a solid episode, giving us some strong matches and a week's break between the NXT UK Women's Championship bout and a triple threat between Rampage Brown, Ilja Dragunov, and Joe Coffey next week.

Gallus's Wolfgang and Mark Coffey looked to see who could perform better as a singles competitor. Subculture faced Joseph Conners and Jinny in the main event while Pretty Deadly mocked them from the commentary desk.

All that and much more on tonight's NXT UK. We kicked the night off with two of NXT UK's toughest brawlers, Sam Gradwell and Wolfgang.

Wolfgang vs Sam Gradwell on NXT UK

Sam Gradwell caught Wolfgang in a side headlock, but the former NXT UK Tag Champion managed to escape before nearly taking Gradwell's head off with a clothesline. A crossbody in the corner connected, but Gradwell knocked him to the floor as he climbed to the top. Gradwell followed with a nasty flying forearm smash.

Sam Gradwell wore down the former NXT UK Tag Champion, trying to weaken his shoulder. Wolfgang sent Gradwell into the corner for another splash and began to fire up. A flying ax handle and basement crossbody left Gradwell in a world of hurt. A twisting suplex planted Gradwell for a two-count.

Wolfgang had Gradwell on his shoulders, but was stunned with a series of elbows to the head. Gradwell followed with an STO. However, his ribs were too worn down from Wolfgang's recent onslaught, and couldn't capitalize with a pin. Wolfgang was rocked with a rolling elbow on the apron, but the big man shook it off. Wolfgang hung Gradwell up on the ropes and cut his opponent in half with a spear.

Results: Wolfgang defeated Sam Gradwell via pinfall at NXT UK.

Grade: B

