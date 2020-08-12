Original plan for Randy Orton and Ric Flair's RAW segment reportedly revealed 

Ric Flair was written off TV on this week's episode of RAW, and everything unfolded as predicted. Randy Orton turned on the WWE Hall of Famer and ended RAW by punting the Nature Boy in the head.

The angle on RAW was always expected to play out the way it did; however, it was originally booked for last week's show, as revealed by Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez noted that the angle was initially scheduled to air on last week's episode. Still, it couldn't happen as Vince McMahon reportedly changed the entire script of RAW several times during the weekend.

WWE had two segments planned for last week's edition, and one of them was the attack angle. Due to the script rewrites, WWE ended up airing only one part and saved up the punt angle for this week's show.

Here's what Alvarez revealed:

"This angle by the way that you saw with Ric Flair. This angle was supposed to be the week prior because there was the weekend where Vince threw out the RAW script like 85 times, and by the time it was time to do the show; they had two segments. Two! One of them was Randy Orton beats up Ric Flair, by the time the show ended they'd done one of the segments and they ended up doing this segment the week after. That should tell what we're dealing with here."

Does WWE have a swerve in store after the RAW segment between Randy Orton and Ric Flair?

In case you missed it, Ric Flair even broke his silence after being punted by Randy Orton on RAW.

Advertisement

Ric Flair and Randy Orton's reignited alliance has come to an unceremonious end, but could it all be a work? Was the segment on RAW just a diversion? While there is no backstage information to support the theory, Bryan Alvarez predicted that Randy Orton and Ric Flair could swerve the WWE Universe by revealing that they were in cahoots all along.

Flair could very well help Randy Orton win his 14th World Championship from Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. The blackout on RAW could be used to explain the twist in the story. What do you guys think? Have we seen the last of Ric Flair on WWE TV for a while, or is WWE cooking up massive swerve?